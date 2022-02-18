The Wharton High School Class of 2022 hosted Senior Serve on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Wharton Civic Center.
WHS parents organized the event as the main fundraiser for Project Graduation. The basis of Senior Serve is parents purchase tables and decorate them with different themes. This year there were 55 tables. The main task for the senior students is to serve dinner to the patrons. Project Graduation is a party graduation night where graduates can play games and earn prizes as a farewell with their classmates.
Approximately 100 seniors served 550 guests a ribeye steak dinner cooked by Reyna’s. In addition to the funds earned from table purchases, seniors also sold roses, received tip money, held a silent auction and a live cake auction.
Senior Serve is funded in part by several corporate sponsors. Platinum sponsors are Schulz Insurance, WCJC, PermaPom, and Wharton EZ Lube. Gold sponsors are Sonic, Dr. Gregg and Debbie Dimmick, Johnna Sheek, CPA, Hinze's Bar-B-Que, Hinze’s Country Kitchen, and Custom Creations of Wharton. Bronze sponsors are Rowena Reynolds, Mahlmann & Borders Orthodontics, Pekar's Bodyshop, Tec-tronic Systems, Inc., Barbee Services, and Alamont Vet Clinic. Mr. and Mrs. Stransky sponsored at the Patron level. Robbie Guzman donated his services to deejay the event.
To entertain the guests the seniors performed a talent show. Acts ranged from true talents like dancing and playing the accordion to funny skits and joke telling. Sam Maffett served as emcee of the evening.
Individual acts included Juan Quiroz interviewing the crowd, Gage Gaona performing the Golden Dragon, and Agustin Munoz delivering a standup comedy routine. Group acts began with a group of students disguised by “fat heads” of the teachers doing a dance medley. Gaona, Austin Johnson, Logan Torres, Kiara Estrada, and C’Aira Hearse performed a dance medley titled California Boys. Myranda Duran, Estrada, Elaina Garcia, Hearse, and Maddie Wind danced to “The Climb and Hand Clap.”
Jose Olmedo played de Ramones a Teran huapango on the accordion while Mariana Briceno and Quiroz danced. Duran, Serenity Gonzales, Garcia, Hearse, Estrada, and Kaylie Goad entertained the crowd with a skit titled “The Baby Dance,” where the girls paired up and one performed the arm movements and another performed the legs. The infamous Saturday Night Live More Cowbell was performed by Gaona, Blaine Zulauf, Maffett, Sonny Smith and Maddie Wind. Maffett, Zulauf and Smith also entertained the crowd with dad jokes and then joined with Quiroz, Gaona, Torres and Muniz to perform “YMCA.” The show ended with all seniors singing the school song and fight song.
Project Graduation will be on May 20.
