WISD names January students of the month

Wharton ISD recently recognized its students of the month for January. They are:
Wharton High School
Dominick Williams is a great leader on the campus and does an awesome job beautifying the campus several times a week without having to be asked. Dominic is an outstanding student. We are blessed to have him at Wharton High School.
Wharton Junior High School
Kylie Hernandez is the student of the month because she is always willing to help no matter how big or small. She is a very sweet and bright young lady.
Wharton Elementary School
Bryson Lijffijt is a fourth grade student who has excellent grades. His favorite subject is math. He is a very respectful, well mannered, patient student who enjoys helping other students. Bryson always wants to know what’s next and is ready to take on any new task. Any challenge he is given, he executes and does with the best of his ability.
Sivells Elementary School
Jaidan Lopez has grown so much and has become a classroom PAX leader! He offers help to others and cheers on his classmates to try hard things. He is a champion of our social contract and helps keep the whole class accountable and keep the vibes chill, like we agreed.
