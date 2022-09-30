The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently announced that Foundation Director Jonathan Jeter has been selected to be a part of the Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership (ENL) program class for 2023.
Jeter will participate in program alongside other community members and nonprofit leaders. Under the Community Resources Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, the ENL program has benefited local selected leaders for 19 years. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The George Foundation, designed the program to strengthen nonprofit organizations and better equip them to serve the community.
The program enhances the knowledge and skill sets of senior staff, board members and engaged community members leading nonprofit organizations. ENL is an eight-month program, running September through April each year. It begins with an opening retreat in Galveston, followed by seven monthly full-day sessions covering board governance, organizational assessment, strategic planning, human capital – staff and volunteers, fund-development, nonprofit finance and more. The ENL program concludes with a capstone and graduation ceremony.
The WCJC Foundation President Gordon Sorrel praised Jeter’s selection.
“We are extremely proud of our foundation director and are excited he will be a part of such a worthy and prestigious group,” Sorrel said. “We expect great things from our director so we are not surprised by the news of his acceptance and we look forward to hearing about his experience.”
