The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently announced that Foundation Director Jonathan Jeter has been selected to be a part of the Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership (ENL) program class for 2023.

Jeter will participate in program alongside other community members and nonprofit leaders. Under the Community Resources Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, the ENL program has benefited local selected leaders for 19 years. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The George Foundation, designed the program to strengthen nonprofit organizations and better equip them to serve the community.

