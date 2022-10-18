For the October meeting of the Comfort Wood Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, they chose to celebrate the 125th anniversary of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” written by John Philip Sousa.
The program was “A Celebration of Patriotism and Patriots,” through a piano concert by professor Richard Urbis, husband of member Sue Zanne Williamson Urbis.
Urbis holds a Master’s degree and an artist diploma from Juilliard School of Music, and has concertized throughout the United States, Mexico, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, France and Italy. He has successfully competed in numerous international competitions.
The repertoire for the concert included 13 selections by composers of Polish and Czech origin. The program opened with the patriotism of John Phillip Sousa followed by an introduction of two Polish Revolutionary War heroes, Gen. Casimir Pulaski, “the Father of the American Calvary.” and Brig. Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko, military strategist as well as a pianist-composer.
Narrated by his wife Sue Zanne, the program flowed between her explanations of the historical significance and the musical descriptions of the piano pieces as performed by Urbis. Together, they told the story of the contributions to America through the music by Polish and Czech composers.
During the short business meeting, Hazel Foltyn told of the October Courthouse display, which also using the theme “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Thank you notes were read by Regent Sarah Hudgins. Glenelle Wenglar reported on Wreaths Across America, Pam Poncik reported on Veterans Affairs. Thank you notes were written to veterans to be delivered on Veterans Day in November.
Members enjoyed refreshments furnished by hostesses Debra Hamman, Clydene Wood, Urbis and Foltyn. The members visited and asked questions of Richard Urbis about his many accomplishments and travels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.