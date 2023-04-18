April is National Child Abuse Prevention month and The Crisis Center of Wharton and Matagorda counties is holding the third annual Light Up the Square event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, on the Wharton County Courthouse square.
This year’s event will be bigger than before.
“Each year we add new booths to educate people on child abuse and what we do at The Crisis Center,” Samantha Counts McKinnley, Bay City Outreach Coordinator said.
The center partners with organizations such as the Gulf Coast Medical Foundation, El Campo Medical Foundation, Restoration City, Texas Health and Human Services, MEHOP, Texana and more with booths that inform and offer activities for children who attend.
“We will have 12-15 booths and our partners in law enforcement and EMS, CASA and, this year, we’ll have BACA – Bikers Against Child Abuse,” McKinnley said.
There will be at least three food trucks, including Georgia Mae’s, and each booth will have activities for children.
“EMS lets the kids check out the inside of the ambulance and the bikers usually have great stuff for the kids,” McKinnley said.
Light Up the Square will begin with an opening prayer and the county attorney will present child abuse demographics to the community. Music and the lighting of luminarias will follow.
