Records show that between 1895 and 2010, on average, 14 percent of the United States was experiencing severe to extreme drought (D2–D3) in any given year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Recent droughts and heat waves have made headlines and broken records in parts of the U.S. where geographic size of areas affected and length of time it has persisted are a factor, but the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s is still the most notable drought and extreme heat event in the U.S. historical record.
Between 1900 and 2014 there have been 13 major drought episodes where 10% or more of the country is affected by drought, according to a 2017 study.
The three longest drought episodes occurred between July 1928 and May 1942 – the 1930s Dust Bowl drought, July 1949 to Sept. 1957 – the 1950s drought and from June 1998 to Dec. 2014 – the earliest 21st-century drought. Each of these drought episodes covered more than 60% or more of the contiguous United States at its peak and lasted for 99 months or longer.
Several regional droughts have plagued parts of the U.S. in the beginning of the 21st century and by 2012 these droughts combined into a national-scale event. Two-thirds of the lower 48 states in drought by end of Sept. 2012 led many to speculate the event was as severe as the 1930s and 1950s droughts.
