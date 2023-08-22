Records show that between 1895 and 2010, on average, 14 percent of the United States was experiencing severe to extreme drought (D2–D3) in any given year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Recent droughts and heat waves have made headlines and broken records in parts of the U.S. where geographic size of areas affected and length of time it has persisted are a factor, but the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s is still the most notable drought and extreme heat event in the U.S. historical record.

