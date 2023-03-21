The Wharton County Youth Fair held its annual barbecue cook-off Friday, March 1.7, at the fairgrounds. The following are team winners, along with the chief cook:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Wharton County Youth Fair held its annual barbecue cook-off Friday, March 1.7, at the fairgrounds. The following are team winners, along with the chief cook:
Chili
1. USB Cookers, Jerome Hermis
2. Tex-Mex Cookers, David Reyna
3. Smolder’n BBQ ,Matthew Torres
4. County Line Cookers, Andrew Farrell
5. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Dee Bustamante
Pinto beans
1. V-Twinn Cookers, Chon Ozuna
2. County Line Cookers, Andrew Farrell
3. Tex-Mex Cookers, David Reyna
4. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Dee Bustamante
5. Ain’t Got Time Boys, Adrian Sanchez
Pork ribs
1. LGO Cookers, Joe Gutierrez III
2. Texas Heavy Smokers, Frank Flores
3. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Dee Bustamante
4. BBOG, Matt Hammond
5. Prime’d Up BBQ, Ryan Nielsen
Chicken
1. Ain’t Got Time Boys, Adrian Sanchez
2. BMF BBQ, Nick Tovar
3. Texas Heavy Smokers #2, Frank Flores
4. Prime’d Up BBQ, Ryan Nielsen
5. Texas Heavy Smokers #21, Frank Flores
Brisket
1. RG Country Cookers, Ricky Garza
2. Ain’t Got Time Boys, Adrian Sanchez
3. RC Cookers, Ricky Garza Jr
4. Smolder’n BBQ, Matthew Torres
5. Prime’d Up BBQ, Ryan Nielsen
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.