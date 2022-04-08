Nearly a year after cutting the ribbon on Wharton ISD’s new, $2.6 million Agricultural Project Center, the facility is showing results.
According to agriculture teachers Bubba Schulz and Kelsey Witzkoski, the number of participants in FFA has increased, as has the number of members showing animals.
“So, our numbers went up a little bit this year, the first year in the barn, because of the barn,” Schulz said. “So now those kids have a place to keep an animal where they didn’t have that at home; maybe they live in one of the apartment complexes or here in town and that wasn’t an option. And so we were looking at really growing the participation in the animal side because of this facility as well.”
Schulz estimated there are 243 students in FFA with more than 40 of them showing animals.
“It’s hard to tell this year because it’s the first year but next year, I want to say talking to the counselors, it looks like we’re going to have double our numbers next year. And a lot of them want to raise animals. So this was a really good attention grabber,” Witzkoski said.
She said it is nice that they can walk across the street from Wharton High School and begin working with animals during class.
“We’re able to come over here with our classes and look at some live animals instead of just being able to look at books or presentations, that sort of thing,” she said. “We’re able to check on the animals a lot more often too. If something’s wrong, we’re able to catch it a lot faster than we were before. And it beats having to drive all over Wharton County … to check on animals and weigh pigs and weigh goats and things like that.”
Senior Agustin Muniz, who shows pigs, said having the barn opens doors for his friends in the city to participate.
“It’s one of the best things that we could have had here in Wharton because it means that we could have our pigs in a well-secured area where we will have to leave them,” he said. “For some kids they live in the city, they can’t have (animals) because of city rules and out in the country, they have to drive a far distance.”
The 17,648-square-foot barn sits on nearly four acres and has 60 pens available for pigs, sheep, and goats, about 25 rabbit hutches, and nine calf pens. Many of them are empty this year but Schulz expects them to be full in another year or two.
“The number of kids we have showing went up this year, and that’s because of this barn,” he said. “And we just look at that increasing over time. As a comparison, I look at El Campo. When they started their district barn they were nowhere close to full the first year. By year three, they’re looking at trying to add some calf pens outside.”
A bonus that the barn offers is the exercise arena. Students can practice walking their animals and, two weeks ago for the first time Wharton was able to hold a judging competition utilizing the arena.
“It was just basically allowing these kids to get in front of a judge and get that ring experience that they need in order to know what to expect when they get to the county fair,” Schulz said.
For the students, it was a big deal.
“I’m able to practice with my walking my pig a lot more than I would in the past,” said senior Erin Zbranek.
She said she thinks it will pay off later this month when the Wharton County Youth Fair takes place.
“I think will do a lot better than I have in the past, just because of the practice,” Zbranek said. “He’s (pig) gotten a lot more practice walking with other pigs.”
Having the Agricultural Project Center has allowed senior Alaina Garcia to diversify.
“This is my first year showing pigs,” she said. “I’d shown rabbits for four years. So, since ninth grade, like as soon as I jumped into FFA I started rabbits. And then senior year ... I got a pig. … I wouldn’t have had anywhere to put a pig; I would have had to do rabbits again senior year if it wasn’t for this.”
Senior Baylee Snow has shown goats, pigs, lambs, heifers, steers, and breeding beefs through FFA.
“This year I’m only showing lamb, a commercial heifer, and eight breeding beef. It’s also my first year showing in major shows as well,” she said, referring to the San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Houston stock shows.
Because she is involved in numerous extracurricular activities in school, having some of her projects in the barn frees her time for other things.
“It has helped me a lot because I’m really busy,” Snow said. “I don’t really have time working with my animals and having my animals being here, I could work with them during class, and it just helped me a lot.”
Schulz said that having the barn not only makes things more convenient for the teachers and students, it has also opened up more avenues of community involvement.
“I’ve had a lot of help from the community,” he said. “Eric Muegge approached me about how we could help fund some of these kids’ projects and he and I, along with Richard Lockley and several other people, put together a little group … We actually started a foundation and it’s called SWAG (Supporters of Wharton Ag Students). And it actually gives these kids a little bit of money towards the purchase of their project.”
“And this first year, we actually funded it. Everybody that was taking part in coming to the meetings, everybody just threw in some money,” Schulz said. “We were able to award 11 kids, basically a scholarship or a little bit of money towards the purchase of that project. We’ve also hosted a couple of different foundations in town that have come out, looked at the facility, and I believe we’ve received some money from them, as well as the Rotary Club gave us some money about a month ago. And so that’s going to fund even more projects for next year.”
He said helping more kids get an animal to work with is very beneficial.
“This affords them to learn the responsibility and discipline and that goes with raising an animal, as well as an opportunity to hopefully make some money (at the county fair) as well,” he said. “Not all of the animals will make the sale … they don’t sell everything at the fair in the big sale … but we hoped to give these kids an opportunity to maybe build a little scholarship fund for their college or maybe next year some of these SWAG kids will be able to make the sale and have their own money, where they can support themselves for the next coming years, if they want to continue raising projects.”
Alaina Garcia said being able to expand the FFA program is a huge benefit for the school district.
“I just love the animals. And so I wanted to raise them. And I love the environment of FFA. It’s really great environment,” she said.
