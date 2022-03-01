After missing a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has returned in time for its 90th anniversary.
This year’s show began Monday, Feb. 28, and runs through Sunday, March 20. The rodeo opened with Cody Johnson on Monday and Keith Urban on Tuesday and will conclude with a concert-only performance by George Strait on March 20.
Visitors to the HLSR will find many new things this year. Among them are nearly a dozen new food vendors and eateries, icnluding fine dining at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, Miller Time Bar, Jim Beam Backyard, and Coca-Cola Ice House.
Fan Zone photo opportunity
The Fan Zone features a new photo opportunity inside NRG Stadium where fans can wrangle their friends for a photo in front of the rodeo-themed screen, located on the main concourse level, in section 124. The second Fan Zone is located in section 103. A rodeo ticket required for entrance into NRG Stadium.
Rodeo Read Along
Bring your little cowboy and cowgirl to a Rodeo Read Along, a lively story time with volunteers from the Rodeo’s Trailblazer Committee. Reading sessions are less than 30 minutes and a rodeo souvenir will be provided to children at the end. NRG Arena, Hall C: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. NRG Center, Milking Parlor: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Cashless payment options
All transactions will be cashless in the Champion Wine Garden. Guests may use their debit or credit cards for any purchases. Some concession stands in NRG Center and NRG Arena will be cashless. The majority of the stands in NRG Stadium will be cashless.
Photo opportunity
Rodeo-goers can snap a photo on a replica RodeoHouston star-shaped stage, or on top of a life-size bull, located inside NRG Center, in the entryway of Hall C, courtesy of Reliant.
Super Scramble
The Super Scramble is an extension of one of RodeoHouston’s calf scramble, which is held nightly after the rodeo action. The Super Scramble will invite the 19 First Catch scramblers to participate in the event on Saturday, March 19. The 19 scramblers will attempt to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant will be awarded a cash prize based on their performance. The event will award up to $42,000 in cash prizes for Texas youths.
Women’s breakaway roping
Women’s Breakaway Roping will debut in the Super Series. Breakaway roping, sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, is an all-women’s event that will be held seven nights during the RodeoHouston Super Series. Breakaway roping is a variation of calf roping, starting with a roper in the box and a calf in the chute. When the roper nods to release the calf, it is given a head start and the clock starts running. The roper must rope the calf with a bell collar catch and stop their horse. When the rope is pulled tight, it breaks away from the saddle where it is tied with a piece of string. When the string breaks, the calf is released and the clock stops.
Junior invitational breakaway and tie-down roping
A new Junior Invitational Breakaway and Tie-Down Roping event will be held Thursday, March 10, in NRG Arena. Youth contestants in this event qualified in their respective divisions to earn a position. Fifteen contestants in each of six divisions will compete for added money of $23,000, plus various prizes.
Concerts
The remaining entertainers for the post-rodeo concerts include:
Wednesday, March 2, Tim McGraw
Thursday, March 3, For King & Country
Friday, March 4, Rocky Martin
Saturday, March 5, Jon Pardi
Sunday, March 6, Go Tejano Day, Los Tucanes de Tijuana
Monday, March 7, Luke Bryan
Tuesday, March 8, Maren Morris
Wednesday, March 9, Kane Brown
Thursday, March 10, Journey
Friday, March 11, Bun B’s H-Town Takeover
Saturday, March 12, Parker McCollum
Sunday, March 13, Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 14, Sam Hunt
Tuesday, March 15, Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 16, Khalid
Thursday, March 17, Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 18, Marshmello
Saturday, March 19, Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 20, George Strait with Ashley McBryde
