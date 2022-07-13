St. Paul ice cream social a Wharton tradition for 98 years

On Friday, July 22, at 5 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church will once again host its annual ice cream social – a labor of love that began 98 years ago.
The first ice cream social was hosted by the Ladies Aid group of what was then St. John’s Lutheran Church in Glen Flora. The year was 1924.
After a series of disasters destroyed their building in Glen Flora four times, and looking for more growth, the church moved to Wharton in 1941. Since there was already a St. John’s Lutheran in Wharton, they adopted the name of St. Paul.
Even through the years of World War II, the women of St. Paul continued to host their ice cream social. Giant pecan trees in the church yard provided a shady spot for the hand-cranked icy treats.
In the early 1960s many of those pecan trees were removed to erect a new church fellowship hall. The social then moved indoors to the air-conditioned comfort. During the pandemic, the congregation was forced to get creative and carried on the yearly tradition with masks and social distancing.
Ninety-eight years later, the members of St. Paul are ready to once again treat the community to homemade ice cream, cakes, cookies and sandwiches. Another tradition which continues is that there’s no price tag. Goodies are available to all, with nothing but a free-will donation. Any funds collected this year will go to youth ministry and other outreach projects supported by the Women of the ELCA.
Many folks in the community come to the ice cream social year after year – not just for the homemade ice cream, but to do a lot of socializing. And while there are “regulars” who return year after year, the church especially looks forward to new attendees.
In addition to the social, the St. Paul Quilters will hold a silent auction for several of the quilts they have created. All proceeds benefit the Quilters Outreach Ministry.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 325 N. East Avenue (the corner of Alabama Street and East Avenue). Serving will be Friday, July 22, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 979-532-2315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.