The Plaza Theatre on Monterey Square in Wharton will present the first show of the new year, the third show of its 2021-2022 season.
“Blithe Spirit,” a comedy by Noël Coward, will be performed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Feb. 4-13. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The comedy hit of London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of “Private Lives” offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira, who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati.
General admission is $15. Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for the show. Visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where guests can choose their exact seats, pay by credit card, and print tickets from home. Reservations can also be made by calling the box office at 979-282-2226.
