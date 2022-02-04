WISD hires 13 superintendents over 10-year period 1905-1915

(This is the second part of a series about the history of the Wharton Independent School District.)
Wharton Independent School District minutes reflect the struggle to collect enough funds to pay teachers and repairs.
Aug. 24, 1903: Trustees elect to require an entrance fee of 75 cents for each white pupil who registers and 24 cents for each colored child. The white school is to get electric lights in classrooms.
U.S. Census report for Wharton County in 1900: 8,225 white residents, 8,717 Black residents. 1910: 12,234 white, 8,899 Black. The change due to emigration from Western Europe; over 2,000 in county claim to have been born in Bohemia [Czechoslovakia].
Jan. 28, 1905: Bell tower specs for the white school are accepted with L.F. Leades’ low bid $95; installation of bell added $17.25. March 21: Sidewalk to be built from Richmond Road to front the door for 15 cents per square foot, or $1,143.48, by S E May plus 24 loads of dirt at $1 per load; fence to have top plank built by G.R. Pickard $339.40.
Sept. 15, 1906: Trustees ask the city to provide city water to the white school. The school cistern is sold [gravity flow rainwater for drinking, etc., plus mosquito breeding site if not covered]. December: Diphtheria cases close schools for indefinite period.
Feb. 15, 1908: A petition signed by more than 20 taxpayers asks for new school bond election to build a brick school addition next to one on Sorrel Street. The election was held in the sheriff’s office. The bond passed with 44 yes and 25 no for the $8,000 40-year note. The trustees disputed passage saying “yes” needs to be two-thirds of the total vote, thus it was defeated.
June 1908: G.R. Pickard’s low bid of $960 was accepted for repairs to the “new” school. G.F. Adams becomes the ninth superintendent hired in 18 years at WISD.
May 1909: A new 20-year school bond/tax of $12,000 to improve and equip the white school passes 100-2. The district’s 10th new superintendent is hired. Green & Briscoe Architects of Houston is hired to design the school.
July 1909: Bids came in too high; $9,448 was the lowest. The board asked G&B to modify its plans to meet $8,000 limit set by bonds. The new lowest bids were $8,480 by M. Clark, and $8,490 by Scherer Goyen.
On July 21, a hurricane devastates Wharton County; the courthouse clock tower was blown off and portions of the tile roof. Some considered it worse than the 1900 storm.
There were no minutes from July 1910 to May 1913. No newspapers are available prior to 1914 due to the December 1913 Colorado River flood. Two men put in small boat at Mackay and rowed to Richmond without getting out. The Brazos, Colorado, and San Bernard rivers mingled.
Sorrel school and the town of Wharton suffered flooding by the Colorado River in September 1900, September 1909, and December 1913, which led to the search for new school site.
For the 1913-14 term, WISD hired Miss Merle Wharton as the first female superintendent; Miss Josephine Smith as principal, Miss Corine Fullerton as assistant principal, and six female teachers for the first all-woman faculty. Funds to keep the school open for a full eight-month term was a challenge for the trustees. W.J. Croom refuses to pay his past two year’s school taxes. Croom had served as county judge from 1886-1890.
The 1912-13 scholastic census showed 6,020 eligible children in the county; 4,571 common school districts, and 1,449 in three ISD districts.
On April 29, 1914: With the resignation of Dr. J.M. Andrews, F.W. Shannon was elected by the trustees to fill the position along with trustees C.D. Kemp, W.F. Neal, A. Lincoln, L.B. Outlar, A.A. Norton, and A.E. Moore.
On May 18, superintendent James F. Henson, principal George B. Wilcox, A.J. McDonald named principal of the Negro school; his wife as the teacher.
Dec. 8, C.D. Kemp resigns as he was elected sheriff. He was replaced by H.E. Wilson by the trustees. Sanitary closets [commodes] were added to the school.
In the 1914-15 term, trustees set new salaries; superintendent $1,500, principal $1,000, and “provided enough money to run school for nine months.” In April 1915, school closed for lack of funds. Trustees voted to abolish whippings and students were made to carry wood or sweep. In lieu of whippings, pupils are to remain in school 15 minutes to one hour for each disciplinary offense [which also punished the teacher who had to stay with them].
The May 3 trustee election: [four needed] R.H.D. Sorrel 150, H.G. Forgason 161, J.W. Herring 146, H.E. Wilson 75, and F.W. Shannon 65.
In May 22, Henson resigns as superintendent, and is replaced by W.E. Prickett of Huntsville.
In 1915, Texas passes the compulsory education bill for all students to age 14. Scholastic census found 563,476 state-wide eligible students not enrolled; only 65% of children ages 8-14 enrolled in Texas; of those enrolled, 44% have poor attendance.
In July 1915,the Colorado River was so low due to drought that one can walk across to other side on sand bar and not get their feet wet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.