Even if you’ve never seen Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” you’ve definitely heard of this famous work.

The play is arguably one of the most recognizable stage pieces of the 20th century. Williams even declared it his favorite script. And now you have the opportunity to see this American classic on the Plaza stage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.