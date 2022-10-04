With just a couple months to go until Christmas, Rainbow Room is nowhere near its goal for providing gifts to children in foster care. There are currently 265 children in foster care locally.
Each year the agency collects donations from the community to purchase Christmas gifts for all the children in Child Protective Services custody and/or care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.