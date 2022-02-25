Black History Month: Kimberly Willis making a difference in communities

Kimberly Monique Willis, M.Ed. is the first Black director for Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizens Program, which encompasses Wharton and Colorado counties providing services to meet the needs of area senior citizens or those 60 years of age or older.
The program’s headquarters are located in the state-of-the-art LaDieu Technology Center at the Wharton Campus. Other centers are located in El Campo, Eagle Lake, Weimer, and Columbus. She is the owner of KMW Business Solutions, a consulting firm serving corporate, political, and business entities.
Willis’s background includes a variety of teaching, business, criminal justice, and government agency experiences. She is devoted to coaching and mentoring others where she can make a difference seeing them grow and develop.
Willis describes herself as a passionate servant leader. She was recognized as a Wharton County Hometown Hero, an Edwards Ministerial Association Business Inc. awardee for her many community and religious volunteer services, honored by Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church for Distinguished Service in the Area of Education, and was awarded and recognized for numerous volunteer hours as the first social events chairperson in her subdivision and serving on other committees.
Highlights from her professional experiences include 32 years serving as educator, administrative professional, and child support officer with organizations such as Kendleton ISD, Southwestern Bell Telephone, Texas Department of Public Safety, Office of the Attorney General, and Office of the Governor. Willis is the first Black female employed with the Office of the Governor from Wharton.
In addition to her work life, Willis is passionate about serving the Texas community and giving back to the community. She serves as an Edwards Ministerial Association’s executive board member and president-elect, Phi Beta Lambda Business Sorority Life Member, Prairie View A&M University Alumni Fort Bend Chapter Vice President, Kendleton Floral Club Member, Wharton County Junior College Black History Committee member, Houston-Galveston Area Council on Aging and Disability Advisory Committee, Certified Notary Public, Fort Bend County Voter’s Registrar, Night of Superstars Honorary Ring Member, World Youth Foundation Volunteer, Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival Volunteer Coordinator, Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church vacation Bible school teacher, MADE Fundraising Director, Thanksgiving and Christmas Volunteer with local Masonic Lodge, Cambridge Who’s Who member, Precinct Chair, and NAACP Missouri City and Vicinity Branch member.
Willis is an advocate for economically disadvantaged and minority communities and considers leading in a culture of change so the change can be sustainable one of her most important missions in life which is why she focuses on successful collaborations and positive team building.
She plays an important role in Fort Bend County and Wharton County communities touching the lives of thousands personally. Willis has a track record in providing valuable learning experiences for youths and teens, receiving benefits that have added to their personal growth for a lifetime. Her commitment to young people has made an indelible mark on them, thereby not only creating a stronger future work force but stronger adult citizens.
A native Whartonian, she was educated in the Wharton public schools and has never forgotten home. She received her bachelor of science degree in business education from Prairie View A&M University. She earned her master of education degree in elementary education with a minor in special education from Southwest Texas State University. She was a selectee for Learning Disabilities Project for Teachers (a one-year mentorship program for new special education teachers).
Willis is the youngest daughter of Wharton Training High School graduates Mary Nell Willis-Wiley and the late Elresse Willis. Her mission is to continue positively effecting lives and creating bright futures for all.
