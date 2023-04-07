Mindi Snyder honored by Houston Woman magazine

Mindi Snyder

Former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder has been named one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2022 by Houston Woman magazine for her work in Rotary.

Snyder currently serves as the Rotary District 5890 governor encompassing 58 clubs within the Houston area out to Wharton County.

