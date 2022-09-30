After a two-year hiatus, Prairie Days returns to El Campo today (Oct. 1) under a clear blue sky.
The fall festival brings together El Campo residents and local businesses: food trucks, vendors, games and rides for more than 12 hours of family friendly fun.
The music starts early with Al Sulak and The Country Sounds at 11 a.m., followed by the El Campo Strutters at 2 p.m., the Cory Green Band at 5 p.m., Rewind Texas at 7 p.m. with the CTS Band - Queen of Tejano and Latin Tribute closing at 9 p.m.
The trackless train is making a comeback as well as other attractions like face painting, a ping-pong ball in a bowl booth and a newcomer in the Sweetie Pies Petting Zoo.
While the event is free to attend, some activities do cost money.
Prairie Days armbands will cost $15 and individual tickets will range from $2 to $6 each, depending on the event.
