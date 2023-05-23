Spring showers have kept our creeks and rivers flowing and the El Campo Art Association hopes your creativity is flowing too as their 63rd Annual Show approaches. Held on Saturday, June 3, there is still time to get your work ready for the show at the El Campo Civic Center.
“There are a lot of creative artists in Wharton and we hope they’ll enter or at least come out for the show,” Mae Borak, head of the Art Association said.
The annual show will feature works of art in the categories of media paintings, photography and crafts. Media paintings are defined as being created with oils, acrylic, photography, pen and ink, pencil, charcoal, pastels, watercolor and/or mixed media. Photography can be black and white, color and digitally enhanced work. Photography entries will be categorized according to subject.
In the crafts division, art created with glass, macrame, needlework, quilting, rub out, string art, wood crafts or other media.
Eligibility is open to any artist, photographer or craftsperson and entries will be divided into Professional and Amateur. Teachers of art, professional artist and photographers are invited to exhibit and be judged for ribbons only.
For adult members of the Art Association there is a 15 entry limit on the number of pieces submitted and there is no charge for entering. Non-members have a 10 entry limit and will be charged $3 for each entry. Youth members of the association are allowed up to 10 entries at no charge.
Students entering the art show are limited to 6 entries with junior high and high school students charged a dollar per entry. Children from preschoolers to fifth grade are charged fifty cents per entry.
Ribbons will be awarded in adult and youth categories for first, second and third place in all classifications of original work, modified copies, true copies, photography and crafts. Honorable mentions will also receive a ribbon.
Rosettes will be given for Best of Show, Second Best, Third Best and Honorable Mention in Adult Art, Youth Art, Photography and Crafts. There will also be rosettes awarded for Most Popular and Most Ribbon Points.
Achievement awards will be presented to overall, first and second place youth in all four youth categories: High School (grades 9-12), Middle School (grades 6-8), Children (grades 3-5) and Preschool (up to second grade). First and second place will receive rosettes and monetary awards. Third and honorable mention will receive rosettes.
Rules for the art show are as follows:
1. The following information must be available with each work:
A. Title of art work
B. Name Of Artist
C. Media
D. Classification Or True Copy
E. Original, Modified Copy
2. Originals, modified copy, and true copy will be judged separately- See definitions.
3. All paintings, photographs or hanging crafts must be framed, wired, and ready to hang. No saw-tooth hangers will be accepted. Exception: for preschool to grade 3, drawings and watercolors do not have to be framed or matted. We have made arrangements to hang them with clips. If a parent chooses to frame or mat the entries, they will be accepted but it is not a requirement.
Grades 4-8 drawings and watercolor do not have to be framed but must be matted for hanging: oil and acrylic paintings will need to be framed, wired and ready to hang. No Picture may be prepared for hanging at the location of art show.
4. No wet paintings or frames will be accepted.
5. Paintings, artwork and frames are entered at the owners risk. Every precaution will be taken to keep them safe from damage.
6. Photographs: the actual photograph must be 5” x 7” or larger. None smaller will be accepted. It should be ready to hang with wire attached.
7. All entries must have been painted, photographed or crafted within the past 5 years and not previously entered in an El Campo Summer Art Show.
8. No artist may select the place or manner in which his or her work is hung.
9. Entries may not be removed until the show has ended at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, and must be removed by 5:30 p.m. The Art Show Committee will not be responsible for entries left after 5 p.m. on June 4. All entries must conform to the standards of good taste. The Exhibit Committee reserves the right to refuse or accept any entry. Decisions during the staging and judging of the Art Show will be made by the Exhibit Committee composed of the El Campo Art Association officers.
There will be no exceptions made to the above rules.
Definitions:
Teacher of art – a person who teaches art on a regular basis, such as two hours per week.
Professional artist – a person who has a degree in art or a person who earns a part of his or her living selling his or her artwork.
Professional photographer – a person who has a degree in photography or related field or a person who earns part of his or her living their works.
Active member of El Campo Art Association – a person who pays his or her dues by April 1 of each year and contributes to any activity of the Association.
Student member of El Campo Art Association – a student in Pre-k through 12th grade who pays his or her dues by April 1 of each year and contributes to any activity of the association.
Family membership – membership available to more than one immediate member of the family whose dues are paid by April 1 of each year and contributes to any activity of the association.
Non-member – a person who is not a paid member of the El Campo Art Association by April 1 of each year.
Original – a painting done from one’s imagination, life or a painting of one’s own creation or composition.
Modified copy – a painting done from any other work by another artist in any media that has been modified to reflect one’s own style, taste, or technique.
Copy – a painting that is an exact reproduction of another artist’s work.
Art Show Chair – Bonnie Gloeckner Johnson – 210-392-5789, Co-Chair – Lavon Sanders – 979-543-5538.
Art Association President – Mae Borak, Vice-President–Bonnie Johnson.
Secretary/Publicity–Lavon Sanders.
Treasurer– Shirley Bram.
The 63rd Annual Show will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, El Campo.
