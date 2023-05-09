Former Wharton Journal-Spectator publisher Larry Jackson among them
Texas Newspaper Foundation announced the selection of three exemplary journalists — Dave Campbell (deceased), Suzanne Bardwell (deceased), and former Wharton Journal-Spectator publisher Larry C. Jackson (retired) — into the Texas Newspaper Foundation Hall of Fame for the year 2023.
The induction ceremony will take place during the Texas Press Association 2023 Convention and Trade Show at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock at 11:45 a.m. Friday, June 2. The Hall of Fame Banquet is sponsored by Explore Branson.
A selection committee met April 6 to select the inductees. The Austin-based Texas Newspaper Foundation created the Hall of Fame in 2006 to induct up to four individuals annually. Inductees have been credited with outstanding achievements and contributions to the newspaper industry and to their communities. The first four — Roy Eaton, Alfred H. Belo, James Roberts and Staley McBrayer — were inducted in January 2007.
Larry C. Jackson
Wharton Journal-Spectator, Fayette County Record (Retired)
Larry C. Jackson’s career began with a bicycle newspaper delivery route in Austin and went on to include editor and publisher positions at daily and weekly publications in Texas and California.
After graduation from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin, Jackson took a summer job in the printing department of a book publishing firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of The Daily Texan staff along with Sam Fore Keach and Paul Burka, among others.
Jackson began his newspaper career with the Arlington Daily News and served as city editor of the Laredo Times, managing editor of the Henderson Daily News, editor of the Austin Citizen, and publisher of the Round Rock Leader, Pecos Enterprise, Corona-Norcal Independent, Wharton Journal-Spectator and the Fayette County Record.
A de facto emcee at state and regional association events due to his easygoing speaking style, Jackson ascended to serve as the Texas Press Association’s 121st president in 1998-99. He has a long line of service to both state and regional associations.
Jackson served as president of the South Texas Press Association in 1996-97 and was awarded the Jack Douglas Photo Sweepstakes Award from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Association in 1987. He also served as Texas’ state chairman to the National Newspaper Association. He prides himself on having left the newspapers where he served as editor and/or publisher in better shape than when he came on board. His newspaper career took him to the White House and to the town square, where he featured people who would not normally have appeared in the paper.
Jackson and wife Susie have three children and seven grandchildren — Nick (Janice) Jackson and Astrid; Debbie (Tracy) Weems, Lauren McClure and Luke McClure; Eddie Jackson, Simon, Joshua, Daniel and Eva Jackson.
Dave Campbell
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, Waco Tribune-Herald (Deceased) March 14, 1925 - Dec. 10, 2021
The name Dave Campbell is synonymous with Texas football. His titular magazine on all things football in Texas is anticipated each year by football fanatics, coaches and sports writers. It heralds both the unofficial end of summer and the kickoff of another gridiron season.
Campbell started Texas Football Magazine in 1960 during his stint as sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald. He felt there was a need for more coverage of not only college football, but high school as well. He wrote about every team in every district in Texas, knowing those featured would be turned into regular Texas Football readers for years to come.
Campbell was a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. He served as president of Football Writers Association of America and the Texas Sports Writers Association.
For many years, he was one of five sectional representatives on the Heisman Trophy voting committee. He was a recipient of the Football Writers Association of America Bert McGrane Award for lifetime achievement; the Jake Wade Award; the Lamar Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award; and the Headliners Club Wilbur Evans Award, among others. He was honored as a Baylor Distinguished Alumnus in 1992.
A month before his 94th birthday, he published his first book – Dave Campbell’s Favorite Texas College Football Stories. In 2019 he was an exhibitor at the Texas Press Association Trade Show, selling his book and holding court with football fans and journalists.
Though he sold the magazine in 1985 and retired from the newspaper in 1993, he remained active in the magazine, working on articles almost until his death. He was also a regular attendee at Baylor athletic events. The press box at Baylor’s McLane Stadium bears his name.
A Bronze Star medal punctuates the three years Campbell lived away from Waco while serving his country during World War II. He was born in Waco, studied at Baylor University, and married and passed away there on Dec. 10, 2021. His wife of more than 70 years, Reba, died in January 2020. They had two daughters, Becky Campbell Roche and Julie Campbell Carlson.
Suzanne Bardwell
Gladewater Mirror, White Oak Independent, Lindale News and Times (Deceased) Aug. 19, 1955- Jan. 7, 2022
When Suzanne Bardwell passed away suddenly on Jan. 7, 2022, the breadth and depth of her contribution to community journalism was instantly brought into sharp focus.
Bardwell, known as “Bard” by her many high school students, worked at Gilmer, Spring Hill and White Oak ISDs. At White Oak, she served as a journalism teacher as well as the adviser for the yearbook and newspaper staff. In 2013, she was named the Max R. Haddick Teacher of the Year by the University Interscholastic League. The award is presented annually to the best high school journalism instructor in Texas.
After 33 years in the classroom — all the while supporting community journalism through the scholarship committee of the North and East Texas Press Association and being the backstop, supporter and cheerleader for her husband, Jim — she “retired.” It was more like jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.
The Bardwells purchased the Gladewater Mirror in 2012, along with the Big Sandy-Hawkins Journal. They eventually sold the Journal, then in 2018 took over operation of the nearby White Oak Independent – in the same community where Suzanne had spent the last 18 years of her teaching career – and the Lindale News and Times. Suzanne was a multiple award winner in the Texas Press Association for her columns and was honored for her photography, news writing and community service projects.
She supported a number of causes, most notably saving the Gladewater Library from closing after the 2021 Texas winter storm severely damaged the facility. She was a fierce advocate for the First Amendment, writing about it frequently and contacting lawmakers about issues that threatened those rights.
Suzanne Bardwell is survived by her husband, Jim, son Josh and daughter-in-law Jennifer Bardwell.
