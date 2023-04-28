With a mission of helping men overcome their battle with substance abuse, the Victory in Jesus Recovery Center in Wharton seeks to expand its footprint in the city with a new building that will allow it to more than triple its capacity for those in need.

Founding director Pastor John Williams and his staff have helped more than 300 residents recover from addiction in the last 10 years. The recovery center, located at 218 N. Houston in Wharton, provides a Christ-centered program to help men live a drug- and alcohol-free life and implement a plan that will return them to becoming productive members of society.

