With a mission of helping men overcome their battle with substance abuse, the Victory in Jesus Recovery Center in Wharton seeks to expand its footprint in the city with a new building that will allow it to more than triple its capacity for those in need.
Founding director Pastor John Williams and his staff have helped more than 300 residents recover from addiction in the last 10 years. The recovery center, located at 218 N. Houston in Wharton, provides a Christ-centered program to help men live a drug- and alcohol-free life and implement a plan that will return them to becoming productive members of society.
“We have, currently, 12 men in the program and four men in recovery who work as staff in the office. We’re planning an expansion that will allow us to provide for up to 50 men in recovery with the renovation of the old hospital and airplane factory,” Williams said.
The hospital Williams seeks to renovate was once the Gulf Coast Medical Center Hospital of Wharton, a 65-bed facility opened in 1961. The factory and hospital were donated to Victory in Jesus by Russell and Vanessa Baird.
“The old factory building will house our new dormitory and the hospital building will become offices, a chapel and there’s an atrium in the middle,” Williams said.
The design phase is just finishing up and funds are being raised to begin renovations on the buildings.
“Most funding will come from foundations and grants, but we are excited about our annual fundraiser in June,” Williams said.
Victory in Jesus will hold its 12th annual benefit dinner on June 10 at the Family Life Center at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
Architect David Bucek and contractor Sadad Hossain, of Rumana Builders, will present the plans for the renovation and expansion at the benefit and they will explain their vision for progress to completion of the project.
The recovery center has served men from Oklahoma, Louisiana, and all of Texas through its day programs and residential services based on the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-step program. There is no cost for residents to stay at Victory in Jesus and they provide the following meetings for those seeking help: AlaTeen, open to teens in relationships with someone who abuses drugs or alcohol; Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous (AA/NA), open to anyone addicted to alcohol and/or drugs; AlaNon, open to friends and family members of alcoholics and addicts; spiritual direction for individuals interested in spiritual formation based on Biblical principles; and counseling services with licensed counselors through secular methods.
