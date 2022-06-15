The Wharton County Junior College Foundation announced it has awarded $72,000 in scholarships to students from six area school districts.
The 18 recipients were selected from Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, Needville, El Campo, and Louise high schools and each will receive $4,000 toward their education at WCJC. The foundation began the scholarship program in 2017, and this year increased the number of scholarships awarded from 12 to 18 due to the significant need in the community and the growing difficulty for families to afford the costs of higher education.
“We are so proud to be able to support these promising and talented students as they continue their education right here in our community,” said Suzanne Armour, who serves as vice president of the WCJC Foundation’s board of directors. “We know these students are the future of our community, which is why we increased the number of recipients this year — to help more students do amazing things. We look forward to granting this scholarship for years to come.”
The 2022 scholarship recipients include:
• Boling High School: Marco Prado, Kimberly Santillan and Anna Gonzalez Perez.
• East Bernard High School: Maria Avila, Lila Munoz and Jasmine Davidson.
• El Campo High School: Haley Tupa, Madison Breland and Andres Torres.
• Louise High School: Clarissa Montes, Margarita Olvera and Kelly Johnae Lemus.
• Needville High School: Makenna Fish, Spencer Dale and Preston Dale.
• Wharton High School: Maricruz Flores, Blaine Zulauf and Tyrus Fields.
