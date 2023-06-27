Born in Texas, for Texans
Born in Texas, for Texans
Gardeners are a hungry bunch.
Not only hungry for the food they produce, but hungry for accurate advice.
That drive for finding the miracle product that fixes all problems has made big profits for producers of many garden products that make big promises while producing disappointing results. Any results you reap often come at a high cost.
My FIRST ‘free and accurate’ advice is to read the label (often fine print on the label). You must know what you are buying. The same product may be available in a less flashy package for much less cost. Then read to be sure it is formulated to solve your problem.
My SECOND ‘free and accurate’ advice is to visit the Aggiehorticulture.com website. It provides information that is written for all common garden plants and for all areas of Texas.
The Agrilife Extension folks who specialize in horticulture have written in great detail to make sure you buy the right variety of plant (especially fruit trees) and follow the right advice for growing a successful crop. The information is tailored to the region where you live.
MY THIRD ‘free and accurate’ advice is to listen to the new Gardenline program on KTRH 740AM every Saturday and Sunday morning from 6 to 10 a.m. Skip Richter now is the host of the program and I listen to him every chance I get. He shares the most accurate garden information you will get anywhere. I have not heard him give any advice that I don’t fully agree with.
He has spent his entire career with Agrilife Extension as a horticulturist in many parts of Texas. He knows it all and is the first to admit if he doesn’t. He is an active gardener and knows what works. Give him a phone call during his ‘On Air’ time and you will not be disappointed.
Leon Macha is a consulting certified horticulturist/arborist with over 40 years of experience in our region.
