The fifth annual KZ Jamboree Cook-off & Benefit is coming up on Saturday, April 29, at the Wharton County Fairgrounds.
The free family-friendly event will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. with a barbecue cook-off and silent and live auctions.
The mission of the KZ Jamboree is to bring awareness to mental health, PTSD, and suicide prevention. All proceeds benefit local non-profit organizations, Camp Hope, and NAMI Greater Houston (The National Alliance on Mental Illness).
The KZ Jamboree celebrates five years of being on mission this year. In 2019, the KZ began as a celebration of the life of Keith Zahradnik, who died in March of 2018. The first KZ was held at a friend’s home in East Bernard. It has grown since then but still has the same backyard family gathering feel and continues the same mission.
The Zahradniks, Keith’s family, are Wharton and Sugar Land locals. Keith was a graduate of Kempner High School in Fort Bend Independent School District, a graduate of Texas A&M University. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a fun-loving and loyal friend and family member.
