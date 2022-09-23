WCJC Foundation gifted $2,500 by law firm

The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently accepted a gift of $2,500 from the law firm of Wadler, Perches, Hundl & Kerlick. The firm, which operates its main office out of downtown Wharton but also maintains offices in Richmond, Fulshear, El Campo, and Bay City, has also pledged a matching campaign to benefit the foundation. Wadler, Perches, Hundl, & Kerlick has been serving local community and assisting its clients since it was founded in 1960.
“We are so proud to support a worthy organization that helps provide students with affordable higher education opportunities,” said Phillip Hundl, who serves as the managing partner. “We know that we are a part of a strong philanthropic community here, so our firm and I are proud to support the WCJC Foundation.”
As a WCJC alumnus, Hundl credits the college with providing him a strong educational foundation that propelled him into successful business and legal careers.
“Our hope is the gift and matching campaign will encourage and challenge other businesses, groups, and individuals in the area to support WCJC in creative ways,” Hundl said.
The Wharton County Junior College Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide educational awareness and financial support to Wharton County Junior College, has been expanding its outreach and impact over the past year. That includes the launch of a new website and social media channels to increase community engagement and build awareness of foundation scholarships and opportunities to give.
The gift and matching campaign were praised by the foundation’s president, Gordon Sorrel.
“We are thrilled that businesses like Wadler, Perches, Hundl & Kerlick want to support our mission,” Sorrel said. “Thank you to the firm for their generosity and willingness to create a positive impact on our community and specifically the students that we serve.”
The WCJC Foundation office is located on the Wharton campus, inside the J.M. Hodges Library. For more information, visit wcjcfoundation.org or contact Jonathan Jeter at jeterj@wcjc.edu or 979-532-6981.
