A plate full of fun is on tap Saturday at the Wharton County Historical Museum when the annual Gourmet Guys fundraiser returns.
The 18th Gourmet Guys fundraiser features 11 cooking teams and will be held Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the museum, 3615 N. Richmond Road.
“The food’s good; we have good cooks,” said Linda Bubela, the museum’s executive director. “We have a few new ones and we have some that’s been here a long time.”
The annual event began in 2002, but Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic shut the event – and the museum – down for a few years. Gourmet Guys returned last year and this year guests will get to enjoy a chef’s choice of cuisine.
“The cooks furnish the food, so it’s all donated,” added A.C. Shelton.
In addition to the sampling of local dishes, guests can bid in live and silent auctions. The event is the main fundraiser for the Wharton County Historical Museum and usually attracts about 120 people. It usually raises about $15,000 for the museum.
The cooking teams this year include:
• Wharton Police Department serving meatballs and banana pudding.
• Doug and Celeta Moses serving New Orleans pralines.
• Kent and Russell Hill serving shrimp and sausage gumbo.
• Paul Hlavinka and Ed Prudhomme serving lobster rolls and clam chowder.
• The Wharton Rotary Wranglers serving butterscotch pudding and salted caramel.
• A.C. and Marilyn Shelton serving enchilada casserole and taco salad.
• Buck Boettcher and Jim Pierce serving pulled pork mini-sliders and Asian slaw.
• Vincek’s Smokehouse serving bread pudding.
• Larry Sitka, Laurence Armour, and Sam Golden serving boudin balls and hurricanes.
• Robert Taylor, Guy Northington, and Ken Morris serving seafood gumbo.
• Bud Graves and Rusty Graves serving shrimp and pasta.
Beer, wine, cocktails, and soft drinks will also be available.
RSVPs are preferred but tickets can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $75, and there is a discount rate of $50 for first time attendees. For more information, call 979-532-2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.