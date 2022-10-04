The Wharton County 100 Club will hold its 2022 Sporting Clays Tournament on Friday, Oct. 14, at Texas Premier Sporting Arms, 7311 Hwy. 36 South in Sealy.
Registration and warm-up games will begin at 8 a.m. There will be a mandatory safety briefing at 9:45 a.m. and a 10 a.m. start time. A team of four will be $600. That includes 100 clays for a four-man team, a team lunch, and a four-man golf cart. Ammunition is not provided. For more information, call David Webster at 979-533-1707.
