Zac Clifton short on years, long on talent

At the ripe old age of 21, East Bernard native Zac Clifton has already spent over half of his life playing music and singing songs in order to entertain folks.
Clifton, who has two albums to his credit, discovered his musical talent when he was 9 years old and, when he was 12, started writing poems to put to music.
“I decided to learn guitar to put a melody to those poems,” said the young performer.
Both of his albums contain 11 original songs and can easily be found online.
COVID had a negative impact on his shows, but that is changing.
“COVID canceled a lot of my shows,” said Clifton, “but things are starting to finally pick up again for me now.”
He’s gotten so busy that he is now averaging 60-80 shows a year. He will perform Sept. 24 at the Rotary Club of Wharton’s 30th annual Legends of Western Music Gala. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center and will be headlined by T. Graham Brown.
Clifton fell in love with country music at age 9 when he attended a George Jones concert. Later on, at a Merle Haggard concert, he was invited to visit Haggard in his bus and Haggard asked Zac to sing for him. That led to Clifton being the opening performance for several of Haggard’s shows, causing a domino effect in meeting other country legends who influenced his style.
When Kris Kristofferson heard his talent, Kristofferson compared Clifton’s singing and songwriting to the talent of a young Hank Williams.
Clifton’s first album was “Honky Tonk Heaven,” produced by Grammy winner Bobby Flores in San Antonio. He and his friend, Matt Englehardt, have written music together, too. Clifton believes is he is carrying the torch that keeps traditional country alive.
Clifton, who is single and now lives in Wharton, enjoys spending time with his four brothers.
“When I’m not singing, you can either find me working, fishing, hunting, spending time with family, or watching the Astros,” he said.
