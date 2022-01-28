Preparations are being made and the time is now to secure a seat at the 2022 Lamplighter Gala to be held Feb. 26 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton.
The theme of the evening is “The Golden Age of Hollywood” and will include drinks and appetizers, a seated dinner, deserts and a night of dancing to a live performance by The Ziggy Band of Houston. The evening promises to sweep patrons back to old Hollywood hot spots that defined the era.
Lamplighters of the Year, Dr. Gregg and Debbi Dimmick, who are longtime supporters the Plaza Theatre both onstage and behind the scenes, will be honored at the gala as well.
Individual tickets, VIP tickets, and tables are still available through Feb. 11. Visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org or call 979-282-2226 for tickets or sponsorship information.
