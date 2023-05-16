People from El Campo to East Bernard turned out at Kalina Nursery in Wharton for their Plant Your Pot event. The event allowed and encouraged visitors to bring in a plant pot and pick out and purchase plants to go into it. Customers could buy pots there as well as plants, the nursery supplied the dirt.

Heather Jennings, daughter of nursery owners Gary and Rosemary Kalina, manages the nursery at 1408 CR 428 with some help from her son Cotton and husband Corey.

