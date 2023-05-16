People from El Campo to East Bernard turned out at Kalina Nursery in Wharton for their Plant Your Pot event. The event allowed and encouraged visitors to bring in a plant pot and pick out and purchase plants to go into it. Customers could buy pots there as well as plants, the nursery supplied the dirt.
Heather Jennings, daughter of nursery owners Gary and Rosemary Kalina, manages the nursery at 1408 CR 428 with some help from her son Cotton and husband Corey.
“After working in the oil and gas industry for a while I needed a change and mom said I should think about taking over the nursery, and here I am,” Jennings said.
Jennings is familiar with the family business and worked there when they had a store on Milam in Wharton. Business is now conducted at the nursery proper, just over the river off of Business 59.
Vicki Gold of El Campo came to get some pots and plants, asking Jennings to make up the pots with plants she selected.
“I just like the way she places everything, she’s very creative,” Gold said.
Butterflies and a hummingbird flitted around the plants and customers as Jennings and the Kalinas offered sangria and a charcuterie board to visitors.
In an air conditioned workshop, customers could find relief from the afternoon heat and humidity while sipping and enjoying the little feast Jennings served.
Mary Failla of East Bernard didn’t bring pots with her but purchased plants for her own garden. Gary Kalina brought her purchases to her vehicle with his four-wheeler and Jennings offered tips for care and maintenance of the plants.
“We have customers that buy for their home and we also work with landscapers and yard services on plants and gardening,” Jennings said.
Jennings and her family have a strong social media presence and also offer their wares at the Wharton County Farmers Market, Hallettsville Market Days and other venues. The nursery is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and they invite you to call or text 979-533-9247 for more information.
