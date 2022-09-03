Best Of Wharton County publishing soon

A Best Of Wharton County magazine is in the works after more than 23,000 online votes were tallied.
Winning businesses and individuals are being contacted now, some of which have already announced their status.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 2:43 am
“We look forward to bringing you a publication that will serve as your go-to book for everything from places to dine to, places to shop and a wide variety of services. It will, however, take some time to produce,” Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said.
A joint effort of the, Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express and the El Campo Leader-News, all nominations, vote collections and vote tabulation were handled by a third-party contractor to ensure fairness.
“Business is competition; it always has been, always will be. But I hope people see this as a chance to put our favorite businesses in the spotlight,” Wallace said.
The magazine will highlight a selection of businesses and provide easy to read lists by category of those placing first, second or third.
“I want to say thank you in advance to the advertisers who will make this section possible and encourage winners and other businesses to use this as an opportunity to get noticed,” Wallace said.
Publication is currently set for later this month. The magazine will be inserted the Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express and the El Campo Leader-News, will be made available for area chambers of commerce to share with visitors and will later be available at key locations.
“This will be a go-to book for a year. We still have requests for our last pre-COVID Best Of publication. It’s a living document,” Wallace said.
