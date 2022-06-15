The annual Ricebelt Antique Tractor Pull and Show is once again set for Father’s Day weekend, Saturday, June 18 only, at the American Legion grounds on Highway 71 South at Armory Road.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for the free admission event that benefits local veterans and charities.
Family-oriented, the show features antique tractors in four separate divisions pulling a resistance sled starting at 10 a.m. and a Kiddie Pedal Pull at 10 a.m. for area children and proud parents followed by a Flag Day observance, parade of tractors and judging before ending that night with truck pulls.
A $20 hook fee per pull is charged to competitors.
“Pullers range from nine to 90 years old and include quite a few girls from high schoolers to grandmothers,” event organizer Sherry Roddy said.
Food and drinks will be available.
The Saturday event falls on Flag Day and the El Campo Elks Lodge No. 1749 will again be hosting a 15-minute flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by the parade of tractors at noon.
To classify as “antique” the tractor must be a 1965 or earlier. Show judging begins at 1 p.m., featuring antique static engine and equipment displays, such as combines, cotton pickers and more as well as early farm day demonstrations, all on pre-1965 machinery and equipment. Some equipment has been fully restored and some left “as is.”
The Kiddie Pedal Pull starts at 10:30 a.m with children grouped by age from 3 to 8 pedaling a tractor pulling a custom made resistance sled.
Truck pulls will begin after the last tractor pulls Saturday afternoon/evening.
To register tractors, engine or equipment, contact Morgan Chappell at 979-543-4215 after 5 p.m. or Donnie Roddy at 979-637-1540.
