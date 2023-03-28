Wharton ISD names students of the month

Wharton ISD named its March students of the month. Each one was recognized at the last Wharton ISD Board of Trustees meeting by Superintendent Michael O’Guin. They are:
Wharton High School
Caleb Moreno is actively involved in band, tennis, and a part of the Superintendent Advisory Committee. He is always willing to lend a helping hand to students and staff at Wharton High School. He is also a big part of the community, serving as a volunteer firefighter. It is a pleasure to have Caleb at Wharton High School.
Wharton Junior High School
Carlie Whalon-Bryant is very deserving of this award and is a pleasure to have on the campus. She has a big heart and is very caring of others and we like to refer to her as, “The Peacemaker.” She works hard in the classroom every day and is willing to help anyone who needs her. We are so proud to call Carlie our student of the month!
Wharton Elementary School
Amelia Vogt is this month’s student of the month because Amelia always represents what a PAX leader is and should look like. She is a hard worker. She is always compliant and respectful.
Sivells Elementary School
Aiden Romo is helpful and always gets his work done. He has become independent and learned so much this year!
