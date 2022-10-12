Wine Fair draws hundreds downtown

Janie Vandergriff reacts while stomping grapes Saturday during the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The 14th annual Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair drew hundreds of people to downtown Wharton Saturday.

The festival included 35 vendors and food trucks, including Georgia Mae’s, E K’s Funnel Cakes and More, Kettle Korn and Damon’s Real BBQ. The Wharton Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sold tacos and beer and the Plaza Theatre sold craft beer and concessions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.