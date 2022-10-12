Wine Fair draws hundreds downtown

The 14th annual Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair drew hundreds of people to downtown Wharton Saturday.
The festival included 35 vendors and food trucks, including Georgia Mae’s, E K’s Funnel Cakes and More, Kettle Korn and Damon’s Real BBQ. The Wharton Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sold tacos and beer and the Plaza Theatre sold craft beer and concessions.
“The wineries that we are featuring this year are Haak Winery from Santa Fe, Esperanza Winery from Blanco, and Rusty Hook Winery from Port Lavaca,” said Margaret Montgomery-Kostka, secretary of the Monterey Square Business Association.
There were 21 downtown merchants serving wine. The Wharton Journal-Spectator was one of them. Publisher Bill Wallace conducted an informal poll to see where guests were from and said most came from out of town.
The $25 admission included a canvas bag with the Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair logo, a commemorative wine glass with the same logo, a trail map and 10 tasting tickets. For $10, attendees could purchase a commemorative T-shirt. They could put their own personal stamp on it at the grape stomp.
The headliner band, Hurry Sundown, set up on Houston Street and provided a wide variety of music for people to enjoy. Don George provided carriage rides with his horses, Rock and Roll. Traveling magician Professor Hughdini entertained people with his magic. There was also a car show, face painting, and many other attractions and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.