The Plaza Theatre in Wharton is presenting “Anything Goes” Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Anything Goes” is set aboard the ocean liner SS American, where nightclub singer and evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.
Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.
Joining this love triangle on board are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma.
With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.
The curtains open 7:30 p.m. each evening and the play runs through 9:30.
For more information, call the Plaza Theatre at 979-282-2226 or email office@whartonplazatheatre.org.
Information is also available on the theatre’s website at https://whartonplazatheatre.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.