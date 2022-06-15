Three generations practicing dentistry together

After growing up on a farm without a refrigerator or phone and having to use an outhouse and taking baths in a washtub on the back porch, a very motivated young man from the East Bernard Prairie went on to become a dentist with a clientele in town that loves him.
The 79-year-old James J. Jalowy, along with his son, 57-year-old Jeff A. Jalowy, and 27-year-old grandson Jakob J. Jalowy, all are vital parts of the Jalowy Dental Clinic in East Bernard.
As a child, James Jalowy, the oldest member of the family practice, admired Dr. Dan Schumann and wanted to be like him so he could help people feel better. After all, Schumann had removed infected tonsils from James and the doctor was well loved in East Bernard, so why not join the medical profession?
When he got to Wharton County Junior College, one of his friends told him that he wanted to be a dentist. James checked into this possibility and decided that this was what he would like to do because he liked working with his hands.
“I told my parents this and they immediately talked to the parents of a dental school student, with whom they had an acquaintance,” said the elder Jalowy. “I went to the counselor at WCJC and was able to complete all of the necessary courses and with two years of junior college, I was accepted to dental school. I graduated 6-6-1966 from the University of Texas.”
He opened his practice in East Bernard in 1966. While his son Jeff was growing up, James had secret hopes that his son would follow his footsteps.
“I did not want to pressure him because a person should enjoy what he does for a living,” James said. “He wanted to be a medical doctor. Then one day my nephew mentioned that Jeff wanted to go to dental school. What a surprise! Sure enough, that was what he decided to do.”
Jeff became the second Jalowy to join the practice.
“When I was very young, my dream job was to be a cowboy,” Jeff said. “As I got older and really enjoyed biology and science classes, I realized that I wanted a career in one of these fields. It was in my junior year of college that I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps.”
His father’s stories of overcoming obstacles inspired him. He realized how much of a challenge his dad must have gone thorough to accomplish his goals. He also realized that one day his son Jakob would want to become a dentist as well.
“When he was a child, his brothers nicknamed him ‘The professor,’” said Jeff.
He acknowledged that it was difficult for Jake (Jakob) to complete the course during the height of COVID. But, despite the challenge, Jakob did become a dentist and the three generations are now working as cohorts in the same office.
“Most mornings when all three of us arrive to work, it still seems hard to believe,” Jeff said.
When he was growing up, Jake worked with his father and grandfather during summer breaks, cleaning instruments, setting up for the next patient, and helping with paperwork.
“My father and grandfather would pull me into the operatory to watch interesting procedures,” said the youngest Jalowy. “I enjoyed seeing how quickly they could improve someone’s smile or remove a source of pain.”
Although he did not practice pulling teeth for his friends while he was growing up, he did pull his own.
“I got very good at pulling my own!” Jake said. “Once one started to wiggle, I would twist and pull on it until I could get it out.”
He is bringing a large amount of knowledge and new techniques to the practice, but he is gaining from the others as well. So far, he has been having a fun experience.
“They have such a wealth of knowledge to share with me through years of experience practicing dentistry,” Jake said, “and I have brought new ideas and new technology into the practice. We collaborate on cases every day and share ideas on what to do in certain situations. We are always learning from each other and becoming better dentists because of this.”
Client Darline Polak said she is glad to see the addition of the son (who has been there for years) and the newly added grandson.
“I was worried about Dr. Jalowy that if he retired, would I be able to get in to see his son because they are such a busy group,” said Polak. “Their office is so convenient for me, knowing that I don’t have to travel somewhere else.”
Tina Priesmeyer has been working with this dental clinic for almost 20 years. She enjoys the “country” dental life.
“The three generations of dentists: Dr. James; his son, Dr. Jeff; and his son, Dr. Jakob [provide] down-home dentistry,” said Priesmeyer.
“Even though our job is not always an easy one, one of Dr. James’ greatest attributes is his fantastic positive attitude that radiates to everyone around him,” Jeff said. “During his 56 years of practice, Dr. James has helped many people chew and smile!”
