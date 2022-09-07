Four area cross country runners took home top-10 finishes at the Schulenburg cross country meet last week.
Louise Hornet senior Tony Martinez was the meet champion finishing first while El Campo Ladybird senior Sierra Hernandez was sixth and a pair of Boling Bulldog seniors Ross Hough and Emanuel Cavorubius were sixth and eighth in the boys division, respectively.
Martinez was the only runner out of 132 athletes in the three-mile boys’ event with a time under 16 minutes. Martinez competes in 2A but his time was nearly one minute faster than the quickest 4A athlete, a runner from Needville with the Hornet finishing the course with a time of 15:48.
Boling’s Hough had a run of 17:21 while Cavorubis was 10 seconds behind his teammate. Overall the Bulldogs as a team placed second in the event with 122 points.
Wharton Tiger sophomore Kameron Mitchell was two seconds shy of the top-15, placing 16th with a time of 18.21. Tiger senior Johnnie Perez was the final area runner with a top-30 finish, coming in 25th with a time of 18:44.
El Campo Ricebird senior Eli Lyford and freshman Leo Perez had the team’s highest finishes placing 97th and 98th, respectively, one second apart.
El Campo Ladybird senior Sierra Hernandez had the area’s best finish placing sixth out of 122 runners competing in the two-mile course. Hernandez’s time of 13:42 was a little more than one minute away from the top runner. As a team, the Ladybirds finished 12 out of 13 schools.
Louise Lady Hornet freshman Vandy Kocian placed 40th. Wharton freshman Karyme Gaza came in 43rd. Boling junior Heaven Clapp was the final area girls runner in the top-50 coming in 46th.
