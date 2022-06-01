WCJC awards 35 associate nursing degrees

Thirty-five students have earned their associate of applied science degree in nursing from Wharton County Junior College.
A pinning ceremony was held on May 12 at the Pioneer Student Center on the Wharton campus. Valedictorian was Roxan Tijerina of El Campo and salutatorian was Sara Magana-Ballesteros of Bay City. Other graduates included:
Austin County: Alissa Ashcraft of Sealy
Colorado County: Regina Baines of Eagle Lake
Fayette County: Brooke Sustr of Schulenburg
Fort Bend County: Janice Masters of Richmond, Jacquelyn Reyes of Rosenberg, Shabana Noorani of Beasley, Kimberly Cardona of Rosenberg, Marilyn Ervin of Rosenberg, Craig Isenhower of Rosenberg, Jamie Johnson of Katy, Ana Perez of Richmond, Micaela Escochea of Richmond, Jessica Bartel of Needville, Megan McGill of Richmond, Kendahl Kaley of Katy, David Dick III of Needville, Krissia Velazquez of Richmond, Deborah Placidon of Richmond, Carmen Linares of Richmond and Gregory Sinski of Missouri City
Harris County: Laura Zetino of Houston
Wharton County: Annastacia Muthini of Wharton, Samantha Gonzalez of El Campo, Jamie Ortiz of El Campo, Claudia Zapalac of East Bernard, Nora Mata of Glen Flora, Allison Zemanek of Boling, Terralyn Williams of Elm Grove and Myshnae Haller of El Campo
Matagorda County: Laura Garza of Bay City, Paola Garcia of Palacios, Ebraylone Allen of Bay City and Ariel Makara of Bay City
Graduates with the AAS degree are eligible to take the national licensing exam to become a registered nurse. Enrollment is limited and additional admissions criteria are required including completion of prerequisite classes, satisfactory criminal background check and negative drug screening. The program begins in August at the Wharton campus and in January at the Sugar Land campus. A 12-month LVN-ADN transition program begins in May and is available for students already licensed as vocational nurses. Median pay according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is around $75,000 annually.
