Book review: ‘The Nazi Conspiracy’ uncovers the secret plot to kill Allied leaders in World War II

If there is a secret plot to assassinate a U.S. president, Brad Meltzer and co-author Josh Mensch are the ones to find and exploit it, shining spotlights across the dustbin of history.
“The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” (Flatiron Books) is their third conspiratorial collaboration exploring failed assassination attempts on the lives of U.S. presidents. Out this week, “The Nazi Conspiracy” follows “The First Conspiracy,” a plot to kill George Washington, and “The Lincoln Conspiracy,” a plot to kill Abraham Lincoln before he takes office.
“The Nazi Conspiracy” details a little-known plot during World War II in which German spies attempt to kill “The Big Three” – Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin – during the Tehran Conference in 1943.
Meltzer is a master of plucking pearls from the nooks and crannies of history and making them central to plots of his novels and nonfiction works. This third collaboration with Mensch is no different. Because the plot was stopped before it could start and the fact that it was insignificant to the current events of World War II, it was largely swept aside and forgotten. Enter Meltzer and Mensch. Operation Long Jump, as it was known, has been hailed as a Soviet triumph and propaganda bonanza, but its existence has been downplayed and even denied by Allied powers.
“I saw an online article about it a while back and the moment I read it, I wanted to read more,” Meltzer said. “That sent me down a rabbit hole – but what I loved most of all is that there were so many conflicting opinions over what actually happened. For me, that was a mystery to be solved, with Josh’s help.”
Carefully combing archival war records, the M&M team has documented the fine details of the operation and cobbled the evidence together in thriller fashion as only they can. The book covers World War II, hitting on lesser-known events that shaped its outcome. In typical Meltzer mode, the book utilizes multiple flashbacks, short chapters, and stay-tuned suspense to keep the reader turning pages.
Meltzer said there were many surprises that surfaced while they were researching their story.
“One of them was just how fragile the alliance was between the nations who united to fight Nazi Germany,” he said. “The Soviet Union could not have been more different from the United States and Great Britain, and yet the entire war effort depended on those nations working together. The Germans knew this. That’s why when Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin agreed to meet in person for the first time in November 1943 – that’s right in the middle of the war – Nazi leaders saw an opportunity to destroy the alliance in the most dramatic way possible.”
Readers will learn about Otto Skorzeny, commander of the Waffen SS, and his rescue of Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini. He was also in charge of Operation Long Jump, something he denied, including the existence of the operation itself. Postwar analysis of the operation was written off by the British as “complete baloney,” largely because the source of the information came from the Soviets.
Careful investigation, included in notes and the bibliography at the end of the book, prove Meltzer and Mensch are onto the plot and the rest, as they say, is history.
“To learn and write about our particular story, we had to comb through British and U.S. intelligence files, search for material in German libraries, and dig into obscure Russian-language sources. By the end, we felt we had a pretty good understanding of what happened and what didn’t, although some mysteries and questions certainly remain,” Meltzer said.
