I have a most unusual opportunity to be involved with some real characters.
I was doing a show in Southeast Texas for an agent from Nashville with whom I work on occasions. When I arrived he was in a tizzy. I’ll call him Al, only because that’s his name. He had locked his keys in the trunk of a borrowed car.
Now get this, really, the car belonged to singer Mickey Gilley, who lived in nearby Houston. It was a Cadillac with only 6,000 miles on it, a 1999 or thereabouts model. Obviously Mickey didn’t drive a lot but he insisted Al, a close friend, borrow his “spare” car rather than get a rental.
Being a practical guy, which means cheap, Al accepted. But when he unlocked the trunk to get some CDs, he laid the keys on the trunk floor and slammed the trunk down with his elbow. I told him to relax, turned him over to a local deputy working security and soon the deputy jimmied the lock with something semi-legal and retrieved his keys.
When the show was over Al was driving this old Cadillac with a jimmied trunk on the way back to Houston about 1 a.m. In the most remote stretch of highway he had a blowout and pulled over. His cell phone registered “No service” so he was dead in the water. He put on the spare and it blew out just sitting there. In Dry Rot City.
A woman stops and asks if he needs help. She tells him she is on the way to get some more beer and she’ll call a wrecker when she gets back to civilization, but in the meantime why not have a beer. Al is now sitting in the trunk of the car drinking a beer and the police show up.
They look at his Tennessee driver’s license and ask “where did you get the car?”
“I borrowed it from Mickey Gilley” he said with such a straight face they knew it must have been stolen.
They were about to cuff him when his cell phone somehow was reactivated and it was Mickey calling to check on him. The phone flashed his photo and the song “The Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time” was the ring tone. The cop takes the phone and asks if this is really Mickey Gilley, has him sing a song to prove it, then asks if he has a 1990 something Cadillac. Thinking it was a joke Mickey told him somebody stole it that morning as another tire exploded and the cops went for their weapons.
It was 3 a.m. before they got it all sorted out but the beer lady did send a wrecker and cheap old Al got off with a $400 service call. The ultimate humiliation was when Al went shopping for three, dry rot Cadillac replacement tires, in a rented Volkswagen van.
