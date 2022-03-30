Ikea wardrobe short-shelved months later

In early September I visited an Ikea store in Houston for the first time.
To say I was overwhelmed would be an understatement. If you’ve never been to an Ikea store, it’s really something to experience, even if you don’t need to purchase anything.
I was familiar with the Swedish company and knew they made furniture. I wasn’t aware they made entire rooms. You could literally build your entire kitchen from Ikea products. Appliances, table, cabinets, dishes, cookware. Your entire kitchen.
I just needed a wardrobe cabinet for my closet. After wandering around for an hour or more, I found the base piece I wanted, I just wasn’t sure how I wanted to complete it. The sales associate was very helpful and showed me an online design tool so I could order the pieces that fit my needs.
Unfortunately, none of the pieces were currently in stock. She was very confident they would be back in stock soon as they were popular pieces. However, there were shipping issues and supply issues and still fall-out-from-COVID issues it seemed.
She printed me off a detailed list of the item numbers I wanted so I could easily locate them on their web site.
I went home and started online shopping. She was right, nothing was available. But I was diligent and checked every few days. By the end of September the main cabinet was in stock, as well as the drawers.
Quickly adding them to my cart, I was optimistic I could finish this cabinet sooner rather than later. My son-in-law works just down Interstate 10 from the store so he agreed to pick up my pieces. My almost 8-foot wardrobe fit in his Toyota Prius – barely.
Still needing a few shelves to complete my piece, I continually check back online to see if the shelves were available.
The wardrobe and three drawers have been put together and sitting in my closet for three months now. The shelves are still out of stock. Mind you, there is nothing special about these shelves. They aren’t even real wood, I’m sure. They cost $15. How can something so simple be so hard to come by?
Is it still a supply chain issue? Are these shelves stuck in China or on a container ship in the ocean? A labor shortage? Ikea has cool things, but my half-completed project is not one of them.
At this point, I’m stuck with the wardrobe. It’s basically built into my closet. I’ll continue to check their website and settle for later rather than sooner.
