When life gives you lemons, plant peach trees

I heard a couple of old guys talking just recently and one of them cited COVID, the Ukraine war, high gas prices, inflation, etc. as proof that the world was about to end. The other guy said, “But, Bubba, old men have always said the world is going to Hades in a hand basket.” Bubba said, “Yeah, but this time it really is.”
Fraud is way up. Swindlers are everywhere but the big money men keep taking the risks until they are caught and sent to the really big house. As my friend Johnny Gimble was fond of saying, “Fun sure flies when you’re doin’ time.”
My friend Louis is from Louisiana and grew up speaking French before he was forced to learn English in school, but his mother never learned much more than “Dat my boy, what I gonna did?” So Louis translated for his mama on important matters like how an F on a report card was the English way of expressing a high grade, the higher up the alphabet the smarter the student. She told him he should try for a G next time, knowing full well that a Z was too much to ask of a boy from the bayou.
But Mama had a peach orchard that provided a meager living for the impoverished family, and she was quite proud of her produce. One day a pipeline company representative drove up and explained to Mama that they were going to run a gas pipeline through her property and it would run through the edge of her peach orchard. They spray painted a line showing exactly where the ditch would be dug. Louis translated and Mama asked in Cajun “You gonna kill my peach trees?”
The rep told her that some of them would have be destroyed but they would pay $25 for every tree that was within 25 feet either side of that line. That was a tidy sum of money in those days and got Mama’s attention but she didn’t act too anxious.
“Louis,” she said in Cajun, “ask him if that is for every tree because we have some young ones.” The rep assured her that the company wanted to be a good neighbor and would pay for all trees no matter their stage of development.
“Louis,” she said, “ask him how long before they dig up all across our place for the pipe.” The man explained that it would be about a year before the crews would reach her place with heavy equipment.
“Louis,” she cautioned, “make sure we get all this in writing, especially the $25 part and tell him OK.” She brought them lemonade, signed the papers and waved goodbye to the reps, everybody wearing a big smile. Then she said, “Louis, go get all your friends and plant those new seedlings 25 feet on either side of that line as thick as you can, those ‘Americans’ got plenty of money.”
