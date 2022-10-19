Brahmarettes continue roll through district

The East Bernard Brahmarettes are on a roll. They had no trouble against the Harmony School of Discovery, winning their 80th district game in a row Tuesday night on the road.
The Brahmarettes quickly took care of business 25-8, 25-1, 25-11. East Bernard also held Danbury to fewer than 15 points in their 12th straight sweep with 25-10, 25-14, 25-7 last Friday at home.
“Every since the second part of district started I just feel like it’s a whole new team,” junior backup setter Laney Andersen said after their win over Danbury.
East Bernard has won every set in district, and only twice has a team taken them to 20 points.
“It’s crazy to think (how good) the Brahmarette program is and how disciplined it is and just how good of a program we are. It’s awesome to be a part of,” Andersen said.
Every season, the Brahmarettes get contributions from new members of the roster. In the third set, Andersen helped East Bernard to a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach.
Andersen entered the game in the final set with East Bernard ahead 7-5 and after a long kill attempt by Danbury, she got the ball to serve. Andersen kept serving until a long kill attempt by East Bernard broke the serve with them ahead 22-5. The East Bernard junior landed four aces in the set, and senior backup outside hitter Jenna Krpec smashed two kills through the Danbury defense.
“Everyone on this team wants to win state. We all want to do good for each other,” Andersen said.
East Bernard plays in-county rivals the Boling Lady Bulldogs on the road Friday night.
