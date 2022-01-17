EB student selected as Texas All-State Musician

Kyle Kopecky, a member of the Mighty Brahma Band program in East Bernard, will perform with the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Kopecky was chosen for the prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region, and area levels. Kopecky is the drum major of the Mighty Brahma Marching Band under the direction of Robert Palermo, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000-member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Kopecky’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Kopecky is the son of Edward and Michelle Kopecky
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. The process began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for the honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles with 1,875 students selected.
Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From that ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions.
The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring the event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.
