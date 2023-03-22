Progress of the Lenten bake sales at the Knights of Columbus fish fries was discussed at the March 13 meeting of Ct. St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Judy Schneider is the contact person. The event will conclude March 31.
Regent Karen Rejsek presided at the meeting in Holy Cross Meeting Room.
Five delegates will represent Court No. 1108 at the State CDA convention at Moody Gardens in Galveston April 26-30.
It was noted that the CDA court will honor the EBHS graduating seniors with a Mass and reception Wednesday, May 3. Sharon Sebesta, chairman, is looking for volunteers.
Jocelyn Mrkwa, chairman, continues to collect religious articles, soda tabs, and cancelled stamps. Additional reports were these: Funeral Meals, Cheers, State Memorial Scholarship Enrollment, Blood Drive April 23, Pennies from Heaven.
Members remembered those with March birthdays and anniversaries with a song. Prayer requests were named.
Rejsek led the opening and closing prayers as well as the opening and closing odes.
