Property tax relief might be coming to Texans sooner rather than later in the form of another increase on the Homeowner’s Exemption.
Texas Senate Bill, SB 3, would, among other provisions, increase the Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 as well as an additional $30,000 exemption for homeowners that are either disabled or over 65.
The last measure approved by voters almost a year ago to this day, increased the exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 and Wharton County voters approved the measure by around a 10-1 vote. Wharton County’s population is older than the state of Texas at large, with around 17 percent of Wharton County residents being 65 or older as compared to 13 percent across the entire state, meaning more Wharton County homeowners are likely to be able to take advantage of the increased senior proposal.
As it stands in Wharton County, there are 243 homesteads valued under the $40,000 limit, meaning these properties owe no property tax as reported by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District. With the passage of SB 3, an additional 675 homesteads, valued between $40,000 and $70,000, would be added to that list.
Even homes above the new $70,000 threshold would see benefits as that extra $30,000 difference would decrease their annual tax burden.
“El Campo ISD has a tax rate of $1.0527. The increase in the homestead exemption amount would benefit properties with an assessed value greater than $70,000 by the amount of $315 ($30,000 additional homestead amount times tax rate). The $315 would be an approximate annual savings that carries over year to year (dependent on the tax rate),” Wharton County Chief Appraiser Irene Klein said.
Other county cities would see similar decreases with Louise homes valued over $70,000 seeing a $283 decrease per year, Wharton homes seeing $382, East Bernard homes seeing $350 and Boling homes seeing $273 per year, based on the tax rates set by their respective school districts.
