Space Cowboys earn first sweep

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys earned their first series sweep in the fledgling franchise’s history by taking three games over the weekend from the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics).
The Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate, currently last place in the Pacific League East, used heavy hitting and strong pitching to take down the Pacific League West leaders.
On Friday night, JJ Matijevic batted out of the leadoff spot for the first time this season and homered on the first pitch of the game. He homed again two innings later, leading the team to a 3-2 win.
Saturday’s game was Taylor Jones continue his Major League rehab assignment with a first-inning RBI
single to bring in fellow rehabber Jake Meyers. The Space Cowboys broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the fourth on an RBI double from Enmanuel Valdez, an RBI single from Matijevic, and sacrifice fly from Alex McKenna.
The bullpen had a combined scoreless effort. Nick Hernandez (1.1 IP), Josh James (1.0 IP), Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP) and Ronel Blanco (1.0 IP) finished out the game behind starter Brett Conine. Blanco picked up his second save in as many nights. Conine struck out six batters through 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits.
In Sunday’s finale, pitchers JP France and Hunter Brown combined to strike out 12 batters. France got the start, and Brown, who's rated as the Houston Astros' No. 1 prospect by MLBPipeline, came on in relief and struck out four while allowing just one hit.
Pedro León hit a solo home run as part of a four-run third for the Space Cowboys. It was León's ninth home run of the year and traveled 446 feet, with a 109.6 exit velocity.
Matijevic tripled to lead off the Space Cowboys first and Corey Julks followed with an RBI double. Matijevic finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI. He's hit .538 (7x13) with three doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBI over his last three games.
Upcoming
The Space Cowboys (24-36) are currently at the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) for a six-game series. They return to Constellation Field for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners, 23-36).
