Each year students in Wharton, Colorado, Matagorda, and Jackson counties participate in the Western Rice Belt Conference Poster Contest, which was held this year on Jan. 18.
The students learn about rice production and take what they have learned and display it on a poster. This year there were 121 posters entered. The following are the winners of this year’s contest. The top three poster winners were recognized at the conference and received a certificate and a Walmart gift card.
Division I
First place – Kenden Edwards – Sivells Elementary
Second place – Michael Gertson – East Bernard Elementary
Third place – Bree Thompson – Sivells Elementary
Division II
First place – Carlee Seifert – Weimar Elementary
Second place – Kannon Hill – East Bernard Elementary
Third place – Kensi Berger – Weimar Elementary
Division III
First place – Dale Compton – East Bernard Junior High
Second place – Alayanna Yackel – Louise Junior High
Third place – Avery Jones – East Bernard Junior High
