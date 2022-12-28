Looking back at the last year in East Bernard, there has been a lot going on.
With the New Year just a few days away, the East Bernard Express is looking back at the top stories that shaped 2022. Counting down from 10 to one, we look at the top 10 stories of the year. They are:
10. EBHS FFA wins state awards
The East Bernard FFA attended the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth and came away with several awards. Rylee Vacek was recognized as a Ford Leadership Scholar, as the state champion for Job Interview LDE, and as the recipient of the Mia Balko Job Interview Award.
Kaidence Mejorado, Tanna Primrose, and Kaki Seay received their Lonestar degrees, the highest degree an FFA member can receive at the state level. East Bernard FFA members presented Rudy Vacek with his honorary Lonestar degree. Myla Mahalitc and Rylee Vacek competed in the State Speaking Development Event Prelims. Mahalitc placed seventh in the Agribusiness Category and Vacek placed fifth in the Ag Tech & Comm Category.
9. Drought impacts agriculture
As 2022’s drought wreaked havoc on Wharton County agriculture. Preliminary prices for corn and sorghum were up over last season almost 5% but cotton was down from last year by almost the same amount, and input costs are up between 17% for seed and 134% for nitrogen fertilizer as reported by the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M. Other costs have increased between 30 and 90%.
Without enough rain to capitalize on higher prices for crops, higher inputs eat into potential profit margins. Wharton County has received less than a third of the rainfall to date as it did in 2021, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority gauge in El Campo. The site reported 8.5 inches of rainfall by mid-June, as opposed to 27.9 inches to date last year.
8. Historic home burns
A trash fire that lost containment is to blame for a fire that quickly destroyed a century-old house on Highway 90-A on the west side of East Bernard on July 8.
“I was informed that it was purchased as a kit home from Sears, Roebuck and Company and was delivered on the train, which stopped across from the property and they unloaded it, and built it at its present location,” said John Szymanski, who is president of the East Bernard Volunteer Fire Department and is also the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable.
Szymanski said the homeowner was burning some trash near an unattached garage when the wind kicked up and blew embers into the garage. Within 30 minutes the two-story historic home was gone.
7. County gives big raises
The Wharton County Commissioners Court was in a generous mood during the budget season, granting themselves an $11,000 (14.4%) raise, a $6,000 raise to sheriff’s office employees, and giving $3,500 raises for all county employees. The four commissioners said they want to make sure they receive $5,000 more than the departments heads.
“I asked you, I polled all four of you informally, you all said, ‘let’s do it.’ And I said, ‘How much more do you want?’ And $5,000 is what you came to,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “So whatever the last elected official was, you want $5,000 above that? And so it wasn’t my idea, guys. I want it, but I can justify it, I can certainly justify it. And so what this says now is the 29 department heads are getting $2,500, but the commissioners will get $5,000 above the highest elected official not counting the sheriff.”
6. Leedo Manufacturing fire
On Jan. 13, the East Bernard VFD responded to a commercial structure fire at Leedo Manufacturing in East Bernard at 12:17 a.m.
Wharton County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 was first to arrive and found heavy fire in the southeast area of the building. EBVFD had a quick knock down of the fire and kept it from spreading when Hungerford VFD arrived to assist with water and manpower. Other areas of the building had large amounts of fuel load consisting of wood product, but the fire did not spread to that area of the building.
5. Kitzman beats Stephenson
After nine years on the job, redistricting and a last-minute endorsement of his opponent by the governor, state Rep. Phil Stephenson of Wharton has been voted out of office.
Stephenson lost the House District 85 Republican Primary Runoff Election to Stan Kitzman of Waller County 8,134 (58%) to 5,891 (42%).
Kitzman won Waller, Austin, Colorado and Fayette counties while only Wharton and Fort Bend voters said they wanted Stephenson. In November, Kitzman defeated Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
4. Volleyball goes to state tourney
Volleyball state championship banner number 14 will have to wait another year. The East Bernard Brahmarettes run ended in the state semi-final in four sets against the reigning back-to-back state champions, the Bushland Lady Falcons, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. East Bernard put up a fight, but the power of the Bushland swings was too much to overcome, falling 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17.
“(I was proud) that they truly played for one another and were selfless all season and that’s what got them to the state tournament,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said. “(I’m) so proud. And even more proud about the kind of young women they are.”
3. Teen pleads guilty to murdering parents
A teen pleading guilty to killing his mother and stepfather will be in prison at least through his 31st birthday and will possibly be there until he’s 46.
James Eli Gutierrez was 16 and living in East Bernard with his mother and stepfather the night of Oct. 15, 2021, when he reportedly walked into their room and shot the sleeping couple with a small caliber handgun recovered at the scene. A 10-year-old and 15-year-old also sleeping in the house were not harmed and did not wake up as the gunfire sounded.
John Vasquez Jr., 34, and Blanca Vasquez, 35, died in their home at shortly before midnight. Gutierrez was the one who called the sheriff’s department claiming he had been awoken by the noise of the gunshots. Gutierrez pleaded guilty in Wharton County’s 23rd District Court to two counts of murder. Judge Ben Hardin sentenced Gutierrez to 30 years in prison with credit for the 319 days the teen had already been held behind bars.
2. Scearce wins narrow election as county treasurer
Two votes separated the Republican candidates for Wharton County Treasurer following the primary election.
East Bernard City Secretary Audrey Scearce beat Christa Lynch Albrecht 1,890 to 1,888 in final election count.
“It’s overwhelming and nerve-racking, you expect it to be over that night. I don’t know why it’s this close. There were two qualified candidates and the county wins no matter what,” Scearce said.
Without a Democratic challenger in the November election, Scearce will be sworn in as treasurer on Jan. 1.
1. Pfuntner Custom Homes closes, leaves families in a lurch
Nearly two dozen families in a six-county area have been left with incomplete homes, unexpected liens, stacks of bills, and shattered dreams after an East Bernard homebuilder abruptly closed his business in July.
David Pfuntner of Pfuntner Custom Homes sent a letter on July 25 to customers, subcontractors, creditors, and others announcing the closure, leaving each of them in a lurch.
“The management of Pfuntner Custom Homes, LLC (“Company”) has determined the Company can no longer financially sustain ongoing business operations. Accordingly, the Company has determined to cease business operations as of this date,” his letter says.
Pfuntner has reportedly put his own homes in East Bernard and Conroe up for sale and left town. People affected by the closure are in Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, and Fayette counties. Unaccounted funds reach well past $1 million.
Wesley and Tina Sumner signed a $300,000 contract and put $41,000 down for a barndominium they wanted built in East Bernard. They said three draws have been made on the escrow account totaling $67,000 and all they have to show for it is a concrete slab. They also paid Pfuntner $7,000 cash for appliance upgrades.
“We’re living in a camper on the property, three of us, two dogs and a cat,” Tina Sumner said.
Amy and Chris Kulcak of East Bernard contracted with Pfuntner Custom Homes for some remodeling work that remains unfinished.
“Pfuntner Homes left many of us homeowners high and dry. We didn’t see it coming,” Amy Kulcak said.
Pfuntner later field bankruptcy.
