Ct. St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas held its April 10 meeting at 7 p.m. in the Holy Cross meeting room. Refreshments were served prior to the meeting.
Regent Karen Rejsek presided. Final report was made on the drive-thru bake sales that the Catholic Daughters had when the Knights of Columbus had their fish fries.
Patricia Michulka presented a powerful devotion emphasizing that “God is the personification of love.”
Plans are being made to honor the first communion and confirmation classes with receptions. The high school seniors will be participating in the Senior Mass May 3 and will be honored with a reception afterwards. Families are invited, also.
A parish donut social will be after the 9 a.m. Mass May 7. CDA members will be hostesses.
Members agreed to give the Rev. Charles E. Otsiwah, pastor and court chaplain, a monetary donation for his vacation to his home in Ghana.
Raffle tickets for the state CDA convention are still available. Five delegates, Regent Karen Rejsek, Mary K. Cervenka, Wendy Hurta, Joey Pitman, and Sandy Valigura, will be attending activities at Moody Gardens April 26-30.
Cindy Pribyl gave the Cheers report as well as the Memorial Mass Card report. Berna Pilcik noted that members served meals at the funeral receptions of Agnes Jochec, Annie Kalinowski, and Delbert Sliva. The next parish-sponsored blood drive is April 23.
Court members are invited to the ordination of Deacon Luke Allen Prihoda to the Sacred Order of the Presbyterate on Saturday, May 13, in Victoria. He is completing his final year in the seminary by assisting at Holy Cross Parish. He will celebrate Masses for the first time at Holy Cross May 27-28.
Many prayer requests were addressed. Regent Rejsek led the opening and closing prayers and the Closing Ode.
