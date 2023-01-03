Scary moment overshadows Monday Night Football

Football is normally filled with big runs and deep throws, crunching tackles, and big hits, but this past Monday night, fans saw one of the scarier things that you can witness live on TV.
Midway through the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made what seemed like a routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. However, after the tackle, he got back to his feet and then collapsed onto the field. The next few minutes medical personnel tried to revive him, needing the use of the AED and CPR according to reports. He was later transported to a local hospital, where it was reported that his vitals are back to normal.
While the young football player was on the field getting attended to, players, coaches and staff grouped together, prayed, held each other and cried as they hoped for the best.
After Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, the NFL seemed like they were going to try and restart the game, but, luckily, they postponed the game. It’s not often that logic beats money but this time it did and that’s nice to see.
The internet is normally filled with trolls and is a cesspool, but it did make me smile. The internet community found a charity that Hamiln was raising money for through GoFundMe to buy toys for kids in need at a Day Care in Pennsylvania. It had a goal of $2,500 and within hours of the Monday Night Football game was well over $1 million.
In a world that seeming is getting darker by the month, it’s times like these that show us that there still is a lot of goodness out there.
Be on the lookout
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following his tackle and while it’s unknown what caused it, just this last year Wharton County saw its own scare when Boling’s Kade Smith needed CPR from the school’s athletic trainer, Shelly Jacobs.
Smith later learn he has Long QT syndrome, treatable with medicine and something that could be found out with an electrocardiogram (EKG).
Long QT syndrome is a heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats, according to mayoclinic.org. One in every 5,000 people has Long Q-T syndrome.
Football, and sports in general, are dangerous and anything can happen. Most schools in the area have trainers on-site for every athletic event.
During football games, ambulances are also on-site for the games. Next time you see an athletic trainer walking around, give them thanks, they do a lot of work behind the scenes and on the sidelines to make sure the athletes are safe and able to play the sports they love.
